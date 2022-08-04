WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,184 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. JMP Securities upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX opened at $71.78 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

