WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Ingevity worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Ingevity Stock Up 6.1 %

NGVT stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $84.28.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

