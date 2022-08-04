WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 13,435 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Wingstop worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Wingstop by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

