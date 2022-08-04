WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 6,063 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Saia worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.
Saia Stock Performance
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Featured Articles
