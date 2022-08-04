WCM Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,615,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPS Commerce Trading Up 3.6 %
SPSC opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.