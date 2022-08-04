WCM Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 3.6 %

SPSC opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

