WCM Investment Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Upland Software worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 261,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Upland Software by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Price Performance

UPLD stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $373.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Upland Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.