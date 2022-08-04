WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,786 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

