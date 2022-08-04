WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 39,813 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Natera worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,531.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

