Wealth Management Solutions LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:APD opened at $254.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

