Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.