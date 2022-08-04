Wealth Management Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.