Wealth Management Solutions LLC Makes New $14.94 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.8% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.