Wealth Management Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 61,348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 203,911 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,938,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 438,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

