Wealth Management Solutions LLC Purchases 5,770 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after acquiring an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,354 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 905,366 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

