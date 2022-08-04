Wealth Management Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $250.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

