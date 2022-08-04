Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires Shares of 12,804 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PHG opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
