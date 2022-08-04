Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 188 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

