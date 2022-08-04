Weaver Consulting Group Buys Shares of 2,690 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

