Weaver Consulting Group Has $581,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.38 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

