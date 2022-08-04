Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 227 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.55% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.