WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

