Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AltaGas (ALA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AltaGas (TSE: ALA) in the last few weeks:
- 7/29/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00.
- 7/22/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities to C$32.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$35.00 to C$32.50.
- 7/22/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.50.
- 7/21/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00.
- 7/6/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.50 to C$35.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00.
AltaGas Trading Down 1.2 %
TSE:ALA opened at C$28.14 on Thursday. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$24.16 and a one year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.31%.
Insider Activity at AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
