Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AltaGas (ALA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AltaGas (TSE: ALA) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

7/22/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities to C$32.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$35.00 to C$32.50.

7/22/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.50.

7/21/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

7/6/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.50 to C$35.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

AltaGas Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$28.14 on Thursday. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$24.16 and a one year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98.

Get AltaGas Ltd alerts:

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.31%.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,418.95. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,418.95. Insiders have sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949 over the last quarter.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.