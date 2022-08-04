Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Credit Suisse Group (CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/3/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/2/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a CHF 4 price target on the stock, down previously from CHF 5.
- 7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.
- 7/13/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 6/23/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
CS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 359,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.
Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.