Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Credit Suisse Group (CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a CHF 4 price target on the stock, down previously from CHF 5.

7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.

7/13/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

6/23/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

CS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 359,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after buying an additional 158,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 191,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

