Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

7/28/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($51.55) to €46.50 ($47.94).

7/28/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($51.55) to €45.00 ($46.39).

7/27/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €42.00 ($43.30) to €43.00 ($44.33). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €43.00 ($44.33) to €46.00 ($47.42).

7/22/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €180.00 ($185.57) to €185.00 ($190.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €162.00 ($167.01) to €160.00 ($164.95). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €53.00 ($54.64) to €43.50 ($44.85). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/6/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €48.00 ($49.48) to €43.00 ($44.33). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Dassault Systèmes had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €48.00 ($49.48) to €43.00 ($44.33).

6/7/2022 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. 42,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,547. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Dassault Systèmes SE has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

