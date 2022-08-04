Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $95.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.26. 27,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Church & Dwight by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after acquiring an additional 108,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.