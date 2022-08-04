Wells Fargo & Company Increases Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $183.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.51. The stock had a trading volume of 62,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.47. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

