Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 187,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

