Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 29,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.57.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.