Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 29,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.