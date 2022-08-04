Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
DMO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 65,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,063. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
