Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

DMO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 65,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,063. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

