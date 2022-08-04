Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

MNP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

