Western Digital (WDC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Western Digital by 112.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 153.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $357,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

