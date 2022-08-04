Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Purchased by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 361,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 168,975 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,729,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 140,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Wolfe Research began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

WES traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 1,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.09.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

