Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,895. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $887.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 88.73%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

