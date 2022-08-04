Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

WLKP stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 88.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLKP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

