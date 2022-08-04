Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $887.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 88.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on WLKP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

