WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.05-$13.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. WEX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.73.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $170.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $197.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $8,992,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WEX by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of WEX by 86.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

