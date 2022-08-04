Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Weyco Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,646. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $260.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Weyco Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Dustin Combs sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $28,927.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

See Also

