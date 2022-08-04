William Blair Comments on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report released on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

LIND opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

