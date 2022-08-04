WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 2.7% Higher

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.56. 292,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 621,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCLD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

