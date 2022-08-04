WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 11,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter worth $208,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter worth $999,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 59,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 192.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,611 shares during the period.

