Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 38 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $469.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,057. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.17 and a 200 day moving average of $504.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $12,372,256. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

