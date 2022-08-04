Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 142,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

