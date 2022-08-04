Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 7,681 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 96,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

