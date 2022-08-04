Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.68. 172,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,871. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

