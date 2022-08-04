Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 3,728 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223,772 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

