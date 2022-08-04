Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 549 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 371.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,761,000 after buying an additional 698,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 137,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

