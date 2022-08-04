Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.56. 906,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,279,604. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

