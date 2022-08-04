Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $696,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BAUG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.42. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,592. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

