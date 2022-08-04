Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.12. 51,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.66. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

