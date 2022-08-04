WOO Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26.67 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $243.05 million and approximately $26.67 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,970,234,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,394,230 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

